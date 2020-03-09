Italian premier on coronavirus crisis: ‘It is our darkest hour’

Italy is facing its “darkest hour” as it battles against the novel coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said in a Monday interview, repeating Winston Churchill’s famous words from World War II.

“Over the past days I thought back to about what I read on Churchill: it is our darkest hour but we will make it,” Conte told the La Repubblica newspaper.

On Sunday, Italy’s Civil Protection Agency said the number of coronavirus cases had jumped by a quarter to 7,375 people, and the death toll had risen by 133 to 366 fatalities.

No other country apart from China has faced a higher death toll.

On the weekend, Conte‘s government restricted travel in and out of large parts of northern Italy, including Milan and Venice, in an effort to contain the outbreak.

The government decision was leaked by the press late Saturday, causing a panicked rush out of Milan and other affected areas, which may have helped spread the virus out of lockdown areas.

In his interview, Conte pledged tougher measures to avoid new leaks. He also said it was “difficult to make predictions” on when the crisis would abate.

In Italy, several high profile figures have tested positive for the coronavirus, including the leader of the co-ruling Democratic Party Nicola Zingaretti and the head of the army General Salvatore Farina.

Conte said he took a swab test, and came out negative.

The hashtag #iorestoacasa (I stay at home) was trending in Italy to encourage people to follow government guidance and avoid others.

Artists and celebrities like movie director Paolo Sorrentino and singer Jovanotti posted videos and texts to entertain people at home, and urging them to stay there.

The Colosseum, the Uffizi Gallery and Pompeii were among the cultural institutions also participating by posting pictures of masterpieces online.

All museums and sights are closed in Italy until at least April 3 in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.

The virus pushed into more corners of Europe on Monday, with Albania reporting its first coronavirus cases: a father and son who recently travelled to Italy.

Prime Minister Edi Rama called an emergency government session to discuss measures to reduce the risk of an outbreak.

In neighbouring Kosovo, which has no confirmed coronavirus cases, the government acted on the recommendation by health authorities and cancelled all flight to and from Italy on Sunday.

Germany saw its cases rise to 1,112.

In neighbouring Poland, five more were confirmed to take the total to 16, but more than 170 people suspected of having contracted the coronavirus have hospitalized and over 4,000 people are in home quarantine.

A NATO staff member employed at the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels has tested positive for Covid-19, a spokesperson said.

The employee, who is now in self-isolation at home, fell ill with a fever last week after returning from a holiday in northern Italy.

NATO said all immediate colleagues were quickly informed and are now also working from home.

The Finnish president’s office announced on Monday it has introduced several measures to prevent infections.

Since last week, office staff were no longer to shake hands when they meet and video conferenceing would be used when possible to limit participation in meetings and travel, a statement said.

Group visits to the presidential palace were also halted for the time being.

Meanwhile, in Azerbaijan, ten people who were planning to sneak more than a million respiratory masks out of the country have been arrested, the interior ministry said.

They were planning to sell the masks at exorbitant prices, taking advantage of the high demand for such masks due to the coronavirus outbreak, the ministry said.

There were two Chinese nationals among those arrested. China is the country most affected by Covid-19.

Azerbaijan borders Iran where the number of coronavirus has rocketed up in recent days.