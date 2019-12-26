Italian education minister resigns over lack of funding

Italy‘s Minister of Education Lorenzo Fioramonti has handed in his resignation, saying on Thursday that he did not have enough money to improve education in the country.

The politician from the populist Five Star Movement had already sent his letter to Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday evening. As this has been leaked, he now wanted to “speak in the first person,” Fioramonti wrote on Facebook.

Fioramonti had previously asked for an extra 3 billion euros (3.32 billion dollars) for his department and had also spoken out in favour of tax increases.

On Monday, Italy‘s lower house, the Chamber of Deputies, approved the 2020 budget in a vote of confidence, without the requested increase.

“I accepted the office with the sole aim of radically reversing the trend that is exposing Italian schools, higher education and research to extremely difficult conditions,” Fioramonti said.

He had been in office since the new centre-left government took power in early September.

According to media reports, Fioramonti could leave the Five Star Movement and found his own parliamentary group, which would continue to support Conte.

The Five Star, which became the strongest party in 2018 parliamentary elections, has lost much of its support in polls.

In December, three of the party’s senators defected to the right-wing opposition.

Within Conte’s government there have been fierce disputes over the budget in recent weeks.