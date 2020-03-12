Italian coronavirus deaths surpass 1,000; case numbers at 15,113

Italy’s national tally of novel coronavirus cases has reached 15,113, with the death toll hitting 1,016, according to a daily bulletin.

Compared to Wednesday, contagions have increased by 21 per cent and fatalities by 23 per cent, the data provided by the Italian Civil Protection Agency indicate.

The number of patients in intensive care – a closely watched figure given the shortage of hospital beds in the worst-hit regions – rose by 12 per cent to 1,153.

The outbreak remains concentrated in northern Italy, with 8,725 cases in Lombardy, the region around Milan. But in Lazio, the region comprising Rome, cases have increased by a third to 200.