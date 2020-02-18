0_Macedonia.PortalPolitics

Italian Army delegation pays official visit to North Macedonia

A delegation of the Italian Armed Forces, led by Chief of the Defence Staff, General Enzo Vecciarelli, is set to pay Tuesday and Wednesday an official visit to North Macedonia.

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 18 February 2020 9:17
