Istanbul airport reopens after plane crashes on landing killing three

Istanbul, 6 February 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Flights resumed at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport on Thursday after a passenger plane skidded off the runway and broke apart as it landed in bad weather, killing three people.

The airport on Istanbul’s Asian side opened at 4 am (0100 GMT), said the chief executive of Pegasus Airlines, whose plane crashed.

In his first public comments, Mehmet Nane broke down repeatedly, his voice quivering, as he said Pegasus was prepared to take responsibility for the accident.

The Turkish budget airliner was landing in Istanbul on Wednesday amidst roaring winds and heavy rains from Izmir’s Adnan Menderes Airport, on Turkey’s Aegean coast.

“All our pilots are encouraged not to take risks … bypass if they see a risk and continue to the alternative airport if necessary,” Nane said, emphasizing that Pegasus’ safety score was above European Union standards.

He said 180 injured were sent to 23 hospitals, and 56 were discharged by 1 pm. He declined to take questions at the press conference.

All three fatalities were women, state news agency Anadolu reported.

The plane slid some 50-60 metres in the direction of a highway and then plunged 30-40 metres into a ditch, eventually landing in a field further on.

Broadcast footage showed the aircraft almost split in three. The nose was completely smashed, the tail had split and parts of the fuselage were shattered.

The site remained cordoned off on Thursday and surrounded by security guards.

There were 183 onboard: 175 passengers and two babies, plus four flight attendants and two pilots.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said they included 22 foreign nationals from 13 countries, citing the airline, but didn’t provide further details.

Andolu reported there were four Chinese nationals and three Iraqis among the injured.

“It is not easy at all to come out and speak, particularly when we have loss of life, damages, injuries. But our main duty from now on is to do whatever falls on us to heal the wounds,” Nane said.

Yerlikaya said an investigation had been launched into the accident.

A day before the crash, Transport Minister Mehmet Cahit Turan had acknowledged poor infrastructure at Sabiha Gokcen, saying the airport’s only runway “is very tired.”

“There is maintenance work on the runway every night when there are no flights,” he told reporters in Ankara.

Istanbul’s main international airport off the Black Sea was inaugurated in October 2018, and aims to become the world’s largest.

Nane told reporters that Pegasus would “carry out all kinds of improvements and upgrades following the process of investigation … No one should doubt this.”

He said the plane’s black box was handed over to the authorities.

The average age of the Pegasus fleet is 5.3 years with “high technical reliability,” he said.

“Such incidents occur as a result of several factors combined, not only one reason,” Nane added.

Pegasus shares on Istanbul’s main stock exchange were down more than 4 per cent on Thursday afternoon.