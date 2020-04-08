Issuing movement permits during curfew through uslugi.gov.mk portal

Skopje, 8 April 2020 (MIA) – Ministry of Information Society and Administration has launched Wednesday a new e-service for people to apply for necessary movement permits during the curfew hours through www.uslugi.gov.mk portal instead of sending an email to Ministry of Information Society and Administration.

Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Manchevski at today’s Q&A video session on the current ban on movement due to coronavirus situation in the country said a request electronic form must be filled in stating the purpose for requesting a permit and, if necessary, to attach evidence. The permit will be issued and sent by e-mail to the individual. The permit will include code that police can scan and check the validity of the permit.

“This is an automated and an easy procedure for the people,” said Manchevski.

Manchevski also said that Ministry of Information Society and Administration issues permits for movement of citizens from different categories during curfew hours. For most companies, employers give permits to their employees and can only be used to move from home to work and back.

The permits issued by Ministry of Information Society and Administration are for unlimited movement and apply mainly to representatives of institutions that need to move during curfew, for reporters, employees in small bakeries, employees in funeral enterprises, etc.