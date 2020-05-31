Israeli minister ‘truly sorry’ for autistic Palestinian’s death

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz on Sunday expressed sorrow over the shooting death of a disabled and unarmed Palestinian man during a pursuit by border policemen in Jerusalem.

“We are truly sorry for the case in which Iyad Halak was shot dead,” Gantz told reporters at a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem.

He offered his condolences to the victim’s family, who live in East Jerusalem, and promised a speedy investigation into the shooting.

“We are certain this event will be investigated quickly and conclusions will be drawn,” he said.

Halak, in his early 30s, had been escorted by a female teacher on his way to his special education institution when he was ordered by Israeli border policemen patrolling the Old City to freeze.

Scared, he ran and hid behind a garbage container, relatives said.

An Israel Border Police statement said a commander and an officer chased him on foot. Thinking he was holding a pistol, they opened fire outside Lion’s Gate. The pistol turned out to be his cellphone.

Palestinian leaders condemned the shooting as a “war crime” and said Israeli “impunity” meant it was not held accountable for such shootings.

Israel‘s new internal security minister, Amir Ohana of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party, also expressed “sorrow” for Halak’s death.

But he said police patrolling Jerusalem faced “a constant danger to their lives” and had to make “fateful decisions in seconds in an area that has been inundated with attacks.”

He was referring to knife and shooting attacks by Palestinian militants against Israeli security forces and civilians.