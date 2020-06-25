Israeli annexation plan would be declaration of war, Hamas warns

Gaza City, 25 June 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The announcement of an Israeli plan to annex parts of the West Bank would be “a declaration of war,” a spokesman for Hamas’ armed wing warned on Thursday from the Gaza Strip.

“We are facing the annexation project, we will not talk much and we will say a few clear words that the occupation must understand, that the armed Palestinian resistance considers the annexation decision a declaration of war on our people,” said Abu Obeida, of the Islamist Hamas movement’s al-Qassam Brigades, in a short video message published on the group’s social media.

From July 1, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may bring proposals on annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank before the Israeli cabinet or parliament.

Abu Obeida made his remarks to mark 14 years since the kidnapping of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit in 2006. Shalit was released in 2011 in exchange for over 1,000 Palestinian prisoners.

“The armed resistance will be the honest and the loyal guardian to defend our people in this war, and we will make the enemy bite the fingers of remorse for this decision,” he said.

The European Union, Israel and the United States designate Hamas, which is committed to the destruction of Israel, as a terrorist organization.

In June 2007, Hamas violently seized control of the Gaza Strip following a bitter dispute with the more moderate Fatah, after the former unexpectedly won parliamentary elections the year before.

The same year, Israel tightened its blockade of the coastal Gaza Strip, a measure now supported by Egypt, with both countries citing security concerns.