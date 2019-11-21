Israel’s Netanyahu to face trial on corruption charges

Tel Aviv, 21 November 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will face trial on corruption charges after the country’s attorney general recommended he be indicted in three separate cases on Thursday evening.

In two of the cases, Netanyahu is accused of trying to favourably influence news coverage of himself; in another he is accused of receiving bribes from businessmen.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced his final decision that Netanyahu be charged with fraud, breach of trust and bribery after considering arguments made by Netanyahu’s lawyers during a four-day hearing last month.

Netanyahu, who has already said that he won’t step down if he is indicted, has rejected all accusations and spoke of a “witch hunt.”

Israeli law does not require Netanyahu to step down from the post of prime minister if indicted. The entire process of an indictment and trial could take two years. As prime minister, he would only be forced to resign from the post if he is eventually convicted.

A conviction of bribery carries up to 10 years in prison, while fraud and breach of trust carries a maximum of three years’ imprisonment.

According to Yuval Shani from the Israeli Democracy Institute, Mandelblit must submit his recommendation for indictment to the parliament, and Netanyahu then has 30 days to ask for immunity.

The decision comes as Netanyahu battles to keep the position of prime minister after parliamentary elections held in September produced no clear winner, leaving Israel without a new government and facing a growing chance of going to the polls for the third time in a year.

Shani added that without a functioning government, there cannot be a functioning parliament, which means no decision can be made on Netanyahu’s immunity by a Knesset committee – and thus no trial.

“This is the mainstream legal opinion,” added the professor.

After Netanyahu and his main challenger, the Blue and White party’s Benny Gantz, failed to form a government, the floor opened up to the rest of the Knesset. All 120 lawmakers, including Gantz and Netanyahu, have till December 11 to find 61 endorsements and thus get the final chance to form a government before elections are called.

The indictment decision makes any chance at forming a unity government between his Likud party and the Blue and White party more difficult.

Gantz has said that his party will not sit in a government whose leader is facing such charges.

“A prime minister up to his neck in corruption allegations has no public or moral mandate to make fateful decisions for the State of Israel,” the party said after the announcement by the attorney general on Thursday.

“There is concern, whether or not the charges prove to be true or without merit, that Netanyahu will make decisions in his own personal interest and for his political survival and not in the national interest,” the statement said.

In the so-called Case 1000, Netanyahu is accused of having received gifts from billionaires – including cigars and pink Champagne – in exchange for his assistance in business and personal areas.

In Case 2000, Netanyahu is accused of striking a deal with the publisher of a critical newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth, to improve its coverage of him in exchange for weakening a pro-Netanyahu paper, Israel Hayom.

Case 4000 is viewed as the most serious in which Netanyahu is a suspect. When he was communications minister, Netanyahu allegedly ordered favourable rulings for the country’s largest telecommunications firm, Bezeq, in exchange for positive coverage on Bezeq’s news site Walla.