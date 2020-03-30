Israel’s Blue and White alliance officially breaks up

Israel‘s centrist Blue and White alliance formally disintegrated on Sunday, with two party heads breaking away in protest of leader Benny Gantz’s controversial decision to join an emergency unity government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel‘s 120-seat Knesset approved the break-away of former journalist Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid and former defence minister Moshe Ya’alon’s Telem parties, leaving Gantz with only 15 of the 33 seats it won in March 2 elections.

Netanyahu’s conservative Likud won 36 seats in the unprecedented third election in Israel in under a year. The March 2020 elections as well as two earlier ones in September and April of 2019 all ended without a majority – either for Netanyahu’s bloc of right-wing and religious parties, or for the Gantz-led bloc of centre-left and Arab parties.

With the aim of offering a viable alternative to Netanyahu, Blue and White was formed 13 month ago ahead of the April elections, when Lapid’s Yesh Atid and Ya’alon’s Telem joined forces with the Israel Resilience party of retired military chief of staff Gantz.

Since then, Gantz had vowed he would not serve under a prime minister charged with corruption, but last week he changed course, saying Israel could not afford a fourth election and needed a unity government to face the coronavirus crisis.

Yesh Atid and Telem issued a joint statement, saying they would fight from the opposition to protect Israel’s threatened democracy and keep a “watchful eye” over how the government handled the coronavirus and related economic crises.

“We will fight against the slippery slope that leads us to a corrupt government which tramples our democracy,” the statement said.

Netanyahu and Gantz earlier said in a joint statement that they made “significant progress” in an hours-long meeting throughout the night toward the formation of a “national emergency government that will deal with the coronavirus crisis and additional challenges facing Israel.”

Their teams continued the negotiations throughout the day, ironing out details over who should receive what ministerial portfolios.

According to Israel‘s Channel 12, the two agreed on a rotating premiership, with Netanyahu serving for the first 18 months and Gantz from October 2021.

The unity government would end a political stalemate that had paralyzed Israel for over a year. It took the coronavirus crisis to prompt Gantz to break his vow that he would never serve under an indicted prime minister.

The start of Netanyahu’s long-awaited trial on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust has been postponed from March to May, amid the coronavirus crisis.

He faces allegations of trying to influence press coverage and receiving expensive gifts from media moguls and wealthy businessmen in return for favours. The 70-year-old has denied any wrong-doing, accusing prosecutors of having launched a witchhunt against him.