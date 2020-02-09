Israel bans export of Palestinian agricultural produce via Jordan

Israel on Sunday banned the export of Palestinian agricultural produce via Jordan, in response to a Palestinian Authority (PA) boycott of Israeli-produced meat.

“Starting from [Sunday morning], export abroad of Palestinian agricultural produce through the Allenby Bridge [border] crossing [with Jordan] will not be allowed,” a Defence Ministry statement said.

Israel would lift the export ban as soon as the PA retracted its “calf boycott” that “drastically hurt Israeli cattle breeders,” said the statement.

According to the Israeli Globes business daily, Israeli exports to the PA in 2019 amounted to close to 4 billion dollars.

Senior Palestinian Agriculture Ministry official Tariq Abu Laban said that Israel‘s export ban involved vegetables, fruit, olive oil and dates, grown mostly in the Jordan Valley. The value of exporting these products amounted to 100 million dollars annually, he said.

The PA declared in October that it would seek to disengage its economy from that of Israel, amid absent peace negotiations.

The trade dispute has been steadily growing, and the PA, which governs the West Bank, became even more determined following the unveiling of US President Donald Trump’s Middle East plan.

The Palestinian government decided last Sunday to stop importing Israeli products, including fruit juices and mineral water.

Israeli soldiers guarding commercial passages on Friday sent back Palestinian trucks loaded with agricultural produce earmarked for export abroad.

Under the Trump administration plan, Israel would receive a US green light to extend its sovereignty over 30 per cent of the occupied West Bank, including all of its settlements and the Jordan Valley.