Ismail: Levica is a party of the new generation 

Skopje, 2 July 2020 (MIA) – Progressive tax and luxury tax, revision of the privatization process, socially positive discrimination for employment instead of ethnic discrimination, a new way to distribute goods, establishment of a state agricultural bank to aid farmers and decriminalization of cannabis for recreational use are some of the pledges in Levica’s program ahead of the July 15 early parliamentary polls, Recep Ismail, first candidate on Levica’s list in the second electoral district, tells MIA in an interview.

“First and foremost, we are attracting voters by being honest, sincere and completely enthusiastic as a new political party. We are a party of the new generation carrying no political baggage,” says Ismail.

On DUI’s ‘first Albanian PM’ concept, the MP candidate calls it a ‘cry of despair’ of the party, whose popularity is waning. “The idea for Albanian PM, more precisely a prime minister on ethnic lines, is primitive to say the least,” he notes.

Ismail expects Levica to win seats in Parliament and to form ‘at least an MP group in Parliament.’

The election campaign is under way. You are already promoting your program to the voters. Briefly, will you name five key things with which you are going to attract voters?

First and foremost, we are attracting voters by being honest, sincere and completely enthusiastic as a new political party – the fastest growing party, the most independent and the most unique compared to other political parties. We are a party of the new generation carrying no political baggage. Its leaders, the high-ranked party officials, have never been part of any government. The Levica political movement has been built up from scratch and now, we’re competing in parliamentary elections for the second time.

If I were to single out something from our program, I would pinpoint, for example, progressive taxes, including progressive tax on profit and personal income, we are also proposing law on the origin of the assets of politicians and a revision of the privatization process. These are seen as measures intended to amend injustices from the past.

Also, one of our original ideas, something which the other political parties cannot elaborate because of their ideology, is to eliminate employment discrimination – positive discrimination on ethnic lines. We advocate for replacing it with socially positive employment discrimination. It means we advocate for poverty-stricken individuals to have an advantage when looking for employment.

Also, as regards the Constitution as it is now, because we consider it the source of many shortcomings in the legal system. In our program, we call for a new civil constitution where some elements of the current Constitution of a some kind of ‘tribalism’ will be removed. Also, the Constitution is segregating, it segregates the society on ethnic lines.

Levica is one of the few parties in the country with clear anti-NATO position. Does it mean that you could initiate breaking of the alliance with NATO if you were to be part of the future government?

Definitively yes. NATO is a military organization and Levica is anti-military. Besides that, NATO has done so many things in foreign policy, especially in terms of violating the international order, missions launched without UN’s approval. Its purpose is to serve the major imperialist powers, like the United States.

Economy will prove to be the biggest challenge in the period to come considering the consequences form the coronavirus crisis. What kind of projects Levica is offering to improve the socio-economic situation in the country?

The economy is always a challenge. But, what makes us different in terms of the economy, we think it doesn’t need to focus too much on economic growth, because Macedonia produces enough goods. The big problem is that these goods are not equally distributed, it is quite bad actually. We are a country with the most evident class differences in Europe and beyond.

We are promoting several solutions, such as progressive taxes, plus there is a luxury tax, and I’ve already mentioned the socially positive discrimination.

I’ll also single out another idea of ours – a state agricultural bank, which will serve as the central institution in charge of agriculture, production, trade with produce, in charge of distributing subsidies, in fact more subsidies for smaller farms. I think agriculture is an important branch that needs to be supported in the country and a central institution like an agricultural bank will allow agriculture to become competitive again.

We also have an idea for an institute for cannabis as part of the Faculty of Agriculture and we’ll also propose a special law to regulate…

Does it involve decriminalization of cannabis?

Yes, it does, only for recreational use, but it’s also an idea to develop the cannabis industry as a sub-branch of agriculture. This law, as lex specialis, will regulate trade, production and the way cannabis is used, unlike now when certain people with close ties with the government are issued licence only to sold them for a lot of money to foreign companies, while young people are arrested only for possessing two grams of marijuana.

The country has unique election campaign under unprecedented conditions amid a COVID-19 epidemic. How are you promoting your programs to the voters?

In general, we hand out flyers, we talk to them in person. We try to fully abide by the measures proposed by the Commission [for Infectious Diseases]. Whenever we go we carry our masks, our gloves, but we face a problem – after we have organized a small group of party members, three here, five there, we are literally swamped by people. They say, we want to hand out flyers with you. And this is a problem. But, we always have someone on the ground in charge and they act immediately. We really try to adhere to the measures.

DUI’s motto for the July 15 elections is ‘First Albanian PM’. The party’s candidate for future prime minister is Naser Ziberi. What do you think about DUI’s strategy and what it could mean for the Albanian voters in the country?

First of all, I believe it to be a cry of despair from the party, whose popularity is waning. I think the party is still some factor only because of its role of a ’employment office’. The idea for an Albanian PM, meaning a prime minister on ethnic grounds, is primitive, to say the least.

I think that the electorate should no longer be perceived as an ethnic group, because bourgeois parties – the parties in the government – see voters only as consumers and they approach them as such, as if though selling them products. For us, voters are political and active factors. We believe that without them being part of public life, of political life, we will not be able to make serious changes after the elections.

That’s why we think that this ethnic segregation of voters should be eliminated. In this regard, it’s really hard to promote programs when we are witnessing how the large parties are approaching their electorate. Their advertising concept is marketing-oriented, so to speak. Like they are selling merchandise. They do not educate the voters, which is a big problem according to us.

Several ex-Levica members are accusing the current leadership of forging documents to take over control of the party. What’s your comment?

The court has already ruled in our favor and here is where the story ends. These accusations are fabricated and they always turn up ahead of elections. Although I don’t follow them closely, but I do think there are elements of slander and the competent institutions should take actions. However, they are made by people of little importance, who turn up during the election campaign.

How many seats Levica expects to win? Do you think you would have better chances if the election system had been changed, if single electoral district would have been established?

Definitely. We have been advocating for single electoral district and we’ve been very critical of this election model. The problem with it is that it isn’t fair. It is completely in favor of the large parties. They seem to have made some kind of agreement and every party before coming to power is promising changes, because certain international institutions have been calling for changes to the electoral model. So, the parties are vowing they would make changes during election campaign, but nothing changes after they come in power. They do not want changes because they know the big parties will lose some 5-6 seats in Parliament and the assembly will become more diverse.

We expect to have at least a parliamentary group in Parliament and we hope it will come true.

Finally, what’s your message to MIA’s readers?

Our message to everyone, to the readers and all those eligible to vote, is – don’t be distracted by the smear campaign under way on the political scene, although there’s some truth in it. Watch out for the programs and ideas of the political parties and exercise your right to vote. No matter how risky it is in the midst of the pandemic, protect yourselves and adhere to the protocols for voting on election day.

Sashko Panajotov

Translated by Bisera Altiparmakova

Video: Aslan Vishko

Photos: Darko Popov