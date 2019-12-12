Islamic State claims Niger military camp attack

Islamic State militants have claimed responsibility for an attack on a military camp in western Niger that left 71 military personnel dead.

The Islamist militia’s mouthpiece news agency Amaq issued a statement on Thursday saying that Islamic State fighters had attacked the military camp in Inates, a town near the border with Mali, two days earlier.

“Clashes took place where apostate members of the Niger army are positioned with medium and heavy weapons killing around 100 and wounding tens of others,” the statement said.

Islamic State militants managed to burn some posts inside the camp and confiscate weapons, the statement added.

On Tuesday evening, armed attackers approached the camp on motorbikes and pickup trucks as soldiers were preparing for evening prayers, according to a local source.

The assault on the camp was the second in less than six months after 18 soldiers were killed in a July attack that Islamic State in West Africa Province – a splinter group of the Boko Haram terrorist group – claimed responsibility for.

Islamist terrorist groups are especially active in Niger‘s west, not far from the borders with Mali and Burkina Faso. Some of them are loyal to al-Qaeda while others are tied to Islamic State.

Tuesday’s attack led President Issoufou Mahamadou to return early from a trip to Egypt where he was attending a conference on sustainable peace, security and development in Africa.

His office called the attack a “tragedy” on Twitter.