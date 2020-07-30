Islamic Religious Community head tests positive for COVID-19

Skopje, 30 July 2020 (MIA) – Acting head of the Islamic Religious Community, Shaqir effendi Fetai, in a Facebook post Thursday said he had tested positive for COVID-19.

“At the moment, I have no symptoms and I adhere to the medical recommendations while being in isolation at home. It’s Allah’s decision. I urge all the citizens to be careful and to abide by the guidelines of the competent bodies,” he said.

At the same time, Fetai added, all Islamic Religious Community bodies are fully engaged in preparations ahead of Kurban Bayram.

On Wednesday, the Islamic Religious Community said it has cancelled the traditional Kurban Bayram event due to the coronavirus pandemic.