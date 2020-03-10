0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Irresponsibility helps coronavirus spread, says government

It's our shared responsibility to raise awareness and prevent further spread of the coronavirus. Irresponsible people put their own lives and the lives of everyone around them in danger. The fight against the coronavirus should not be reduced to a which hunt. Instead, everyone should find a way to help out, government representatives said Tuesday, after the government adopted additional coronavirus preventive measures. 

Monika Mihajlovska 10 March 2020
