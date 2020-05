Skopje, 27 May 2020 (MIA) – Two-thirds of the Riyasat of the Islamic Religious Community (IRC) voted Wednesday in favor of dismissing Reis-ul-ulema Efendi Sulejman Rexhepi from his post as Grand Mufti, the mufti of Gostivar Shaqir Fetahu has said.

He has been appointed as acting head of the IRC until a new leader is elected.

The decision to remove Rexhepi from his post comes into effect as of Wednesday.