Iraqi premier slams US embassy shelling, warns of repercussions

Baghdad, 27 January 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi on Sunday condemned as “unlawful” the shelling of the US embassy in Baghdad and warned of its repercussions on the country.

Earlier Sunday, five rockets landed in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, home to government offices and foreign embassies, a military media centre said, adding there were no casualties.

So far, there has been no claim of responsibility for the shelling.

“We denounce the continuation of these unlawful acts, which weaken the state and infringe its sovereignty,” Abdel-Mahdi said in a statement, according to Iraq’s official News Agency INA.

Abdel-Mahdi said he had ordered troop deployment in the area and investigations to arrest those behind the attack.

“The continuation of this individual and irresponsible act causes grave consequences to the whole country and harms its supreme interests and relations with its friends,” he added without details.

At least three persons were injured in Sunday’s rocket attack, the latest such incident in recent weeks, Iraqi independent portal Alsumaria News reported, citing an unnamed security source.

Helicopters were evacuating some people from inside the US embassy compound, the source added without further details.

The shelling comes two days after thousands of Iraqis protested in Baghdad against the presence of US troops in the country.

Earlier this month, Iraq’s parliament passed a resolution calling for an end to the presence of foreign troops linked to a US-led alliance fighting Islamic State. There are currently around 5,000 US soldiers stationed in Iraq.

The resolution came after a US drone strike in Baghdad that killed a top Iranian commander, prompting later Iranian missile attacks against Iraqi military bases housing US personnel.