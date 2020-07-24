Iraqi forces free German curator kidnapped in Baghdad

A German curator kidnapped in Baghdad earlier this week has been freed by Iraqi security forces, officials said on Friday, without providing details about the operation.

Hella Mewis, who was born in Berlin and has lived in Baghdad for several years, has been handed over to the German embassy in the capital, the Iraqi Interior Ministry said.

She was freed in a security operation in Baghdad early Friday, the ministry added in a statement that made no mention of who had kidnapped her nor what the motive might have been.

Mewis, 48, was kidnapped on Monday in the Iraqi capital by unidentified armed militants. No one has claimed responsibility.

“The interior minister has vowed to track down the kidnappers and bring them to the Irqi justice system to be punished for these deeds that harm Iraq’s reputation,” ministry spokesman Saad Maan told dpa.

“We will reveal soon the group behind the kidnapping after investigations are completed,” he added.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said he was “very relieved” that Mewis had been freed and confirmed that she had been handed over to the German embassy.

“We are thankful to the Iraqi government and the Iraqi security authorities who provided us with comprehensive support at this time and played a decisive role in delivering a positive outcome in this case,” Maas said in a statement.

Sources said Mewis was is in good health given the circumstances.

Zikra Sarsam, an Iraqi activist and a friend of Mewis, expressed joy over the news of the release.

“We are happy to start a new day with rejoicing for the release of an Iraq-loving human,” Sarsam, of the Iraqi non-governmental group Burj Babel, told dpa.

“We hope that the kidnapping incident will not prompt her to change her future plans in Iraq,” she added.

In a city where many foreign international development workers and diplomats keep themselves securely walled off from Iraqis, she is known in the arts scene and beyond.

In 2015, Mewis worked on establishing the Bait Tarkib art collective, which aims to promote work of young Iraqi artists. She also works for the Goethe Institute.

In 2016, Mewis organized a women’s bike demonstration along the river Tigris in Baghdad.