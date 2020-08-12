Iraq says two senior officers killed in Turkish drone strike

Baghdad, 11 August 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Two senior Iraqi border officers were killed in a strike by a Turkish drone in northern Iraq, the Iraqi army said on Tuesday.

The drone targeted a military vehicle carrying both officers north of Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s autonomous region of Kurdistan, the military Media Cell added, according to Iraq’s official news agency INA.

The vehicle driver was also killed in the strike that the Iraqi army called a “flagrant aggression.”

The army did not say exactly when the attack took place.

So far, there has been no comment from Turkey.

Turkey frequently launches attacks in northern Iraq, saying it targets the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and other terrorist groups.

The PKK is headquartered in the remote Qandil mountain range near the Iranian border as well as other areas.

Local witnesses told dpa that the latest attack hit Iraqi officers who had met PKK commanders in an attempt to end fighting between the PKK insurgents and Turkish forces in the area.

The PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.