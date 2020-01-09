Iran tells UN it ‘does not seek escalation or war’

Tehran, 9 January 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Iran tells the United Nations it “does not seek escalation or war” following Iranian missile strikes on US forces in Iraq.

“The operation was precise and targeted military objectives thus leaving no collateral damage to civilians and civilian assets in the area,” Iran’s UN Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi says in a letter addressed to UN chief Antonio Guterres and the Security Council.

Tehran was exercising its “inherent right to self-defense” under the UN Charter and “took and concluded a measured and proportionate military response,” according to the letter.