Iran says it has built underground ‘missile cities’ in Gulf

Iran‘s military, flexing its muscles and threatening regional rivals, says it has built so-called “missile cities” at underground sites in the Gulf, according to comments quoted in Iranian media on Sunday.

“The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have onshore and offshore missile sites on the country’s southern coasts,” Iranian media quoted IRGC naval commander Aliresa Tangsiri as saying.

Tangsiri said the Revolutionary Guards were willing to show this force if necessary and threatened to unleash a “nightmare” upon rivals displaying military aggression, according to news agency Tasnim.

Iranian military leaders routinely talk up military achievements, especially in connection with the IRGC. However, most such developments remain secret and cannot be verified independently.