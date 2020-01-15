Iran’s Zarif says US-fuelled ‘mayhem’ led to airliner’s downing

The United States bears some of the blame for Iran’s unintentional downing of a Ukrainian airliner that killed all 176 on board, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said.

“The ignorance and arrogance” of the United States is “fuelling mayhem in the region,” Zarif said on Wednesday.

His comments at an international strategic conference in New Delhi comes at a time of high tension in the Middle East following the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in a US drone attack in Baghdad this month.

Iran retaliated against the Soleimani assassination by firing ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases housing US forces, sparking fears that the US and Iran were on the brink of all-out war.

Iran’s military announced over the weekend that it had accidentally shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 last week because it mistook the Boeing 737 for a hostile threat.

The admission came after Tehran spent days denying it had anything to do with the crash and blaming it on a mechanical problem.

Zarif called the disaster “an unforgivable mistake” and said it was imperative to make sure something like it never happened again.

But he also blasted the Trump administration, claiming there were unintended consequences for only looking out for its own interests in the Middle East.

“The US looks at things from their perspective, not from the perspective of this region. The killing of Qassem Soleimani shows ignorance and arrogance,” Zarif said.

“US accused Soleimani of threatening to attack US embassies. But now we know there was no such threat … The US wants to get rid of international law,” Zarif said.

“The US didn’t like General Soleimani, although he was the single most effective force against Daesh,” Zarif said, referring to the Islamic State group.

“Who is celebrating Soleimani’s killing? President Trump, Pompeo, and Daesh. You wonder about strange bedfellows?”

In the days following Soleimani’s killing, President Donald Trump claimed that the top general had planned to attack “four embassies.”

Trump’s defense secretary later said he saw no such evidence.

Zarif praised the Iranian military for claiming responsibility early on, despite an outbreak of protests by Iranians who say their government had tried to stage a cover-up.

On board the plane were many young Iranians headed to Canada for their studies.

Zarif said that the Iranian military had owned up early to the mistaken shooting, unlike in other such cases around the world.

He said Iranians were angry because of the high expectations they had from their government.

“We lost a lot of bright minds; it happened because of a crisis … It is an unforgivable mistake, but we have to make sure that such crises do not happen.”

Zarif also hit out at European nations, saying they had violated commitments to Iran under the 2015 nuclear agreement, which Europe has been trying to save since the US exited the deal in 2018.

After Iran recently said it would no longer be bound by the deal, France, Germany, and Britain announced on Tuesday they were triggering a dispute mechanism that could lead to the reimposition of their sanctions on Iran.

“Why are you allowing the US to bully you around … Europe has the ability to make a better choice.”

Zarif was delivering a keynote address at the Raisina Dialogues, an international conference in New Delhi organized by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs and the Observer Research Foundation.