Iran’s Revolutionary Guard blames communication mishap for jet strike

A top commander with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said his organization was at fault for the downing of the Ukrainian airliner this week, blaming the disaster on a communications failure.

“The disaster occurred after a communications problem, but that is no justification and is unforgivable,” said Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the head of the Guard’s aerospace force.

Hajizadeh said that at the time of the downing all armed forces had been on high alert in case of retaliatory strikes by the United States. Iran was especially monitoring the air space over its military bases, he said.

Hajizadeh said that when the Ukrainian passenger plane flew near a base outside Tehran, an officer tried contacting his superior officers for advice but failed to reach them.

The officer then had only split seconds to decide if the plane posed a threat, Hajizadeh said.

“When I found out about it, I wished that I myself had died in this misfortune,” he said in a statement.