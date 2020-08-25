Iran’s presidential election set for June 18, 2021

Iran‘s presidential election will be on June 18, 2021, the Interior Ministry announced on Monday.

Given the coronavirus crisis, it remained unclear how the election campaign and voting could take place, said Jamal Araf, head of the electoral office, part of the Interior Ministry.

The Foreign Ministry would gather information from countries that also conducted elections during the pandemic, Araf said, according to news agency ISNA.

After two terms in office, President Hassan Rowhani cannot stand for re-election.

Monitors expect a three-way competition between candidates from the reformers, conservatives and hardliners.

Possible candidates are already being discussed on social media, including Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri, and former presidents Mohammad Khatami and Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, though none have officially announced their candidacy.