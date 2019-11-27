Iran’s Khamenei decries fuel protests as US ‘conspiracy’

Tehran, 27 November 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Wednesday called the recent unrest in his country a “dangerous conspiracy” orchestrated by the United States.

“The enemies sent their army onto the field under the pretence of higher fuel prices,” Khamenei said in comments carried by state television.

The people and Basij paramilitary volunteers prevented the plot “in a glorious way,” he added.

The Basij is a pro-regime volunteer militia and belongs to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

Days of rioting erupted in Iran in response to a hike in fuel prices. The Iranian regime said the state’s enemies – the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia – were behind the violence, which it saw as an act of sabotage rather than legitimate protest.

According to Amnesty International, Iranian security forces killed at least 143 people over the course of the unrest.

In the only official report on protest-related deaths out of Iran, the authorities said nine people were killed on November 15: four protesters, three members of the Revolutionary Guard and two police officers. No updates on the death toll have been released since.

According to Iranian authorities, more than 1,000 people were detained over the protests, including 180 alleged ringleaders who could face the death penalty.