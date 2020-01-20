Iran’s foreign minister suggests abandoning nuclear deal

Iranian officials presented mixed messages on the future of the 2015 deal to constrain its nuclear programmes, with the country’s foreign minister suggesting Tehran might pull out, while a spokesperson for that ministry said negotiations were still possible.

The deal was designed to allow Iran to pursue civilian nuclear power but not weapons. Iran submitted to inspections in exchange for a lifting of sanctions.

However, the fate of the deal grew dimmer with the election of US President Donald Trump, who withdrew America from the deal in 2018, arguing that it allowed Iran too much leeway. European signatories have tried to keep it alive since then, but increasing tension with the US led Iran to stop honouring parts of the deal starting last year.

That prompted Britain, France and Germany to file an official complaint against Iran last week, a step that has angered Iran even more.

“The European announcements have no legal basis,” said Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in statements carried by the Icana news agency.

Should the complaint actually make it to the UN Security Council, Zarif said abandoning the deal would have to be considered.

But Iran didn’t quite close the door.

“Despite the ill will that we’ve seen from some European countries, we do not think that the door for negotiations is closed,” said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Abbas Moussavi.

He said it is now time for the Europeans to decide “whether they want to be independent or to listen to talk from a lout like America.”

Zarif also said that there are other steps that need to be considered before a full withdrawal. Moussavi noted that it was wrong to start the infringement proceedings against Iran.

“Iran has been true to the deal. What’s important to us is the way the other side negotiates.”