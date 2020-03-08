Iran reports 49 more virus deaths; fatality toll jumps to 194

Tehran/Cairo, 8 March 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Iran on Sunday announced 49 new fatalities within the space of a day due to the new coronavirus, taking deaths in the country to 194, as the virus continued to spread throughout the Middle East.

In Iran, 6,566 people are infected, a jump of 743 compared to the previous day, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Sunday.

Some 1,800 people have the virus in the capital Tehran alone.

The spokesman urged Iranians not to travel to the provinces to avoid unleashing a new wave of infections, and suggested that ideally, people should stay home.

His warning came as millions of Iranians plan trips to the provinces to celebrate Persian new year.

Police have set up road blocks on motorways and main roads to almost all of the country’s provinces. People can still travel to Tehran, however.

Jahanpur added that 2,134 patients have recovered from the virus and been released from hospital.

Although Iran’s authorities are trying to avoid using the word, these measures are in effect a quarantine.

Also on Sunday, Iranian state airline Iran Air suspended flights to Europe, a spokeswoman for the country’s civil aviation authorities said, according to a report on state-run news agency IRNA.

“For reasons unknown to us, European countries have limited Iran Air flights and so we have suspended all flights until further notice,” the spokeswoman said.

She added that Iran Air is carrying out negotiations in order to lift the restrictions on its flights.

Most coronavirus cases reported in the Gulf countries have been linked to trips to Iran, an epicentre of the disease outside China.

Saudi Arabia on Sunday announced a lockdown in the eastern province of Qatif where all the cases of the coronavirus in the kingdom are located, according to a security official.

“It has been decided to temporarily suspend entry and departure from the province of Qatif,” an unnamed official at the Interior Ministry said, according to Saudi state news agency SPA.

The precautionary measures also include suspending work at all governmental and private institutions in the region, to prevent the virus from spreading further, the official added.

However, facilities offering basic services such as health institutions and petrol stations will continue to work in the mostly Shiite Muslim province.

Saudi authorities on Sunday reported four new cases, raising the total number of confirmed infections to 11, most of which are associated with travel to Iran.

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam, imposed the overnight closure of the Grand Mosque in the city of Mecca and the Prophet Mohammed’s Mosque in Medina – Islam’s holiest sites.

The oil-rich kingdom also halted Umrah pilgrimage trips to Mecca in a rare step amid fears of an outbreak of the coronavirus.

In Kuwait, the overall number of confirmed infections Sunday rose to 64 after the Health Ministry reported three more case.

Fears of the virus have prompted Kuwait to close educational institutions for two weeks, starting on March 1. The small country has also restricted travel to other countries.

In neighbouring Iraq, a retired teacher died of the virus in the central province of Babil, the country’s fifth such fatality, according to medical sources.

Around the world, more than 100,000 people have contracted the new strain of coronavirus, which began spreading in the industrial hub of Wuhan, in China’s Hubei province, in December. Some 3,500 people have died.

Older people and those with underlying health issues are more vulnerable to the pneumonia-like illness, while others may be infected but show few or no symptoms.