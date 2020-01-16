Iran not interested in abandoning nuclear deal, says president

Tehran, 16 January 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Iran is not considering a full withdrawal from a 2015 international nuclear deal designed to limit its weapons programme, since doing so would risk more sanctions and the attention of the UN Security Council, President Hassan Rowhani said on Thursday.

“Then we would have the problems all over again,” he said during a meeting with directors of the country’s central bank.

Rowhani said the country’s nuclear programme is now more advanced than it was before the 2015 deal. He provided no further details, but the country’s atomic agency is expected to provide more information soon.

The 2015 deal – which Iran struck with Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the US – is supposed to enable a civilian nuclear programme while keeping weapons out of reach. Iran agreed to it in order to get other countries to lift sanctions imposed to punish it for pursuing nuclear weapons – a goal Tehran has always denied.

US President Donald Trump withdrew his country from the deal in 2018 and renewed sanctions. In return, Iran last year began to back out of some provisions of the accord and this month – in the wake of a US attack that killed its top general – said it no longer feels bound by key restrictions.

This prompted Britain, France and Germany to launch a dispute mechanism this week, calling out Iran for its violations of the deal and urging Tehran to return to full compliance. If the issue is not resolved, it could precipitate the collapse of the deal.

The European parties to the nuclear deal have been working hard to preserve it following the US withdrawal.

Iran says it is ready to return to the agreement, provided it is enforced under the deal’s terms. A post on Rowhani’s website said a partial withdrawal includes risks for Iran.

Meanwhile on Thursday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell met Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at an international conference in New Delhi. It was their first encounter since Borrell took office in December.

The EU foreign policy chief is charged with coordinating the dispute resolution mechanism triggered by the European parties under the Iran deal.

Borrell “underlined the continued interest of the European Union to preserve the agreement, which is now more important than ever,” according to a statement.