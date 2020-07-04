Iran makes masks mandatory in public buildings, on transport

Iranian President Hassan Rowhani said on Saturday that masks would be mandatory on public transport, in malls and in government buildings from the following day.

The news comes amid a sharp rise in new coronavirus infections.

Rowhani said that from Sunday, there would be “no more service in public administration [offices] without a mask.”

“Not wearing a mask is a de facto violation of other people’s rights,” he said according to a statement posted on the presidential website.

According to the Health Ministry, someone dies of Covid-19 – the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus – every 13 minutes in Iran. There is a new infection every 33 seconds.

Within the past 24 hours, more than 150 people died as a result of the virus, taking the death toll to 11,260. The overall caseload stands at 235,429.

Despite imposing social distancing and hygiene measures, Rowhani has resisted a full lockdown to bring down the number of new infections, saying that Iranians should “learn to live with the virus.”