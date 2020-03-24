Ipsos: Citizens support coronavirus measures, poll finds growing concern

Skopje, 24 March 2020 (MIA) – The Wave 2 Ipsos Poll on perceptions of coronavirus between March 16 to 20 shows a growing concern among citizens.

The number of those who have expressed high concern or very high concern that they or members of their families would be infected by the coronavirus, has increased from 38 percent to 52 percent.

“The increase in the number of coronavirus cases in our country leads to growing concern among citizens. Every other citizen is now significantly or greatly concerned about personal health or the health of family members,” the report reads.

The poll also finds a shift in young people’s perception, i.e. the number of young people concerned about themselves and those close to them between 18 and 29 years old has increased from 28 percent to 47 percent.

According to the poll, citizens believe that competent institutions provide timely and effective information on the situation and effectively deal with the coronavirus situation.

“Compared to Wave 1 of the poll, when the citizens perceived the virus as a much higher threat to the world than to the country, Wave 2 of the poll shows that citizens are now aware that the coronavirus is not somewhere far away in the world, but it is also a threat to our country,” the report says.

The poll is based on a telephone survey conducted on a nationally representative sample of 500 citizens.