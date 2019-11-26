IOC backs ‘toughest sanctions’ for manipulated Russian lab data

Berlin, 26 November 2019 (dpa/MIA) – The International Olympic Committee (IOC) “will support the toughest sanctions against all those responsible” for the manipulation of data from the Moscow anti-doping laboratory as Russia is threatened with again being cast out from the sporting world.

However, their athletes do not appear to be in danger of missing out of coming Olympic Games as they could again compete as neutrals.

A World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) panel last week recommended that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) be declared non-compliant which could make the country ineligible for the 2020 Olympics.

On Tuesday the IOC called on Russian authorities to “deliver the raw data” from the Moscow lab relating to WADA’s investigation into the doping scandal in the county.

This will “ensure that full justice can finally be done, and that the guilty can be properly punished and the innocent fully protected,” the IOC said.

“In this way, the shadow of suspicion over the new generation of clean Russian athletes can be removed.”

Following a three-year ban, WADA lifted RUSADA’s suspension on September 20, 2018, on condition that Russia hand over doping data and samples from 2012 to 2015. But the data was later discovered to have “inconsistencies” indicating that it had likely been tampered with.

If the WADA leadership adopts the recommendation from its panel at a December 9 executive committee meeting, Russia faces fresh sanctions, including a four-year ban which would include next year’s Olympics in Tokyo.

Russian athletes would likely to be be allowed to compete in Japan and the Beijing 2022 Winter Games as neutrals, something the IOC welcomed.

Other consequences would be cancelling events due to be hosted in the country. European football governing body UEFA declined to comment on a potential impact on St Petersburg hosting matches in Euro 2020.

Since the discovery of a state-sponsored doping scandal in 2014, Russia has struggled for years with far-reaching allegations of performance-enhancing drug use.

But Russia’s top diplomat, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, suggested that his country was being unfairly singled out.

Russia “will uphold the need” for an “equal review of the behaviour of every country in the international arena,” Lavrov said in Moscow, according to comments carried by the Russian news agency Interfax.

“It cannot be that one or two, let’s say Russia and China, are guilty of everything and the rest abide by the rules that they themselves wrote, without asking anyone, and force everyone else to respect such rules,” Lavrov said.

Should WADA sanction RUSADA next month, the country would have 21 days to accept the decision or the process would – again – end up at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland, as it did ahead of the Rio Games in 2016.

“It would be wished that this is the end point,” said Max Hartung, chairman of the Athletes Germany organization. “It feels like a never ending story in which you’ve no feeling any more for what is fair or not.”