Investing in children is top priority, says Education Minister Ademi

We're asking today for parents, the country, and society in general to direct attention to children of all ages, Minister of Education and Science Arber Ademi posted on Facebook Monday on the occasion of International Children’s Day (June 1).

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 1 June 2020 11:19

He underlined that we should celebrate the day by condemning any form of abuse or violence towards children.

“We’ll continue to support and invest in children, because by doing so we invest in the country’s future,” read Ademi’s post.

