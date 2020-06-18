Interparty consensus on EU accession and skilled negotiating team: online event

Skopje, 18 June 2020 (MIA) – Association Estima and the French Embassy in Skopje held Thursday the first in the series of online events #LetsTalk, where participants highlighted the need for interparty consensus during the pandemic on issues related to the country’s EU accession, but also the necessity of strengthening administrative capacities and creating a skilled and professional negotiating team.

The event #LetsTalkEU also tackled the process’ inclusiveness by incorporating all stakeholders – civil society, business community etc.

The event focused on the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the EU enlargement policy, North Macedonia’s accession process and the country’s reform progress. Moreover, it discussed the challenges for the country in the second half of the year, i.e. during the German EU Presidency, expectations related to the EU negotiating framework due to be released in the coming days, the first intergovernmental conference, but also the preparedness of the Macedonian administration to implement the commitments arising from the Union membership, says Estima in a press release.

Discussions also referred to the role of civil society organizations, which should decide whether to be part of the negotiating team or monitor the process, as well as the necessity to administer the Census for the purpose of creating relevant policies for harmonization with European values, regulations and standards.

French Ambassador Christian Thimonier was the event’s keynote speaker, followed by the country’s chief technical negotiator Bojan Marichikj and Eurothink executive director Ivan Stefanovski.

The discussion also included representatives of several state institutions, embassies, civil society organizations, who shared their thoughts on the country’s challenges on the path to full-fledged EU membership.

The #LetsTalk online events aim to respond to the challenges arising from the COVID-19 health crisis, keep the public debate alive and maintain the focus on the most important issues. Next event #LetsTalkNATO will take place at the onset of July.