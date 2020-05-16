International verification of election key to start of EU negotiations, says Pendarovski

Skopje, 15 May 2020 (MIA) – President Stevo Pendarovski said Friday he wouldn’t even think about election without international monitoring.

“I won’t be part of such an election. As an institution in this country that respects democracy, we’re waiting to start EU accession negotiations, and without an international verification of the entire election process, its credibility, integrity and final results, we cannot count on continuing negotiations with the EU,” Pendarovski said.

He noted that at the recent leaders’ meeting all political party leaders have agreed there will be no election without international monitoring.

“We have domestic election monitoring, nevertheless all political leaders are firm in the position that international verification of the credibility of the entire election process is a must,” Pendarovski pointed out.

The President added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has forwarded a request to OSCE/ODIHR for monitoring the election process, and expects receiving a response soon.