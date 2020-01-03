International community on edge after US strike kills Iranian general

Baghdad, 3 January 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Countries across the globe reacted with concern on Friday in response to a US airstrike in Baghdad that killed the leader of Iran’s powerful paramilitary forces abroad.

The airstrike killed Qassem Soleimani, the popular commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force, as well as Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, the deputy head of Iraq’s Hashd al-Shaabi militia.

While Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei threatened “harsh retaliation,” US President Donald Trump, who ordered the strike, defended the move by saying that Soleimani had “killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period.”

Here’s what world leaders and other key players are saying:

“Carrying out physical liquidation operations against leading Iraqi figures or from a brotherly country on the Iraqi lands is a flagrant violation of Iraq’s sovereignty and a dangerous escalation that triggers a destructive war in Iraq, the region and the world.”

– Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdel-Mahdi

“Syria condemns in the strongest terms the American criminal aggression. … This sinister aggression, which amounts to styles of criminal gangs, reaffirms US responsibility for instability in brotherly Iraq.”

– Syrian Foreign Ministry official, cited by state news agency SANA

“Just as Israel has the right of self-defence, the United States has exactly the same right. Qassem Soleimani is responsible for the death of American citizens and many other innocent people.”

– Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

“We urge all parties concerned, especially the United States, to maintain calm and restraint, to avoid tensions, and to avoid further escalations.”

– Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang

“Washington’s step is fraught with grave consequences for regional peace and stability. We are guided by the premise that such actions are not conducive to finding solutions to the complex problems that have piled up in the Middle East. On the contrary, they lead to a new round of escalation of tensions in the region.”

– Russian Foreign Ministry statement, cited by the TASS news agency

“NATO is monitoring the situation in the region very closely. We remain in close and regular contact with the US authorities.”

– Acting NATO spokesperson Dylan White

“We strongly emphasize once again the warning that turning Iraq in particular into a conflict zone will harm the peace and security of both Iraq and our region.”

– Turkish Foreign Ministry

“Containing the situation requires an immediate halt to all regional interferences in the affairs of the Arab countries and people that have led to stoking discord and tensions.”

– Egyptian Foreign Ministry

“We have always recognized the aggressive threat posed by the Iranian Quds force led by Qasem Soleimani. Following his death, we urge all parties to de-escalate. Further conflict is in none of our interests.”

– British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab

“The US assassination of Qasem Soleimani is an extremely serious and dangerous escalation of conflict with global significance. The UK government should urge restraint on the part of both Iran and the US, and stand up to the belligerent actions and rhetoric coming from the US.”

– Outgoing British opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn

“We are at a dangerous point of escalation and it now comes down to contributing to a de-escalation with prudence and restraint.”

– Ulrike Demmer, deputy spokeswoman for the German government

“The cycle of violence, provocations and retaliations which we have witnessed In Iraq over the past few weeks has to stop. Further escalation must be avoided at all cost.”

– Charles Michel, president of the European Council

“I am deeply concerned about the dramatic escalation we have seen in recent days. I urge all parties to help calm the situation down and prevent it from escalating out of control.”

– Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide

“Yes, we are waking up in a more dangerous world. Military escalation is always dangerous.”

– Amelie de Montchalin, France’s junior minister for European affairs

“Tonight’s airstrike risks provoking further dangerous escalation of violence. America – and the world – cannot afford to have tensions escalate to the point of no return.”

– US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of the opposition Democrats

“No American will mourn Qassem Soleimani’s passing. He deserved to be brought to justice for his crimes against American troops and thousands of innocents throughout the region. He supported terror and sowed chaos. None of that negates the fact that this is a hugely escalatory move in an already dangerous region.”

– Joe Biden, former US vice president and Democratic candidate in 2020 presidential election

“Congratulations to all involved in eliminating Qassem Soleimani. Long in the making, this was a decisive blow against Iran’s malign Quds Force activities worldwide. Hope this is the first step to regime change in Tehran.”

– John Bolton, US President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser