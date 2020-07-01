‘International Association’ trial postponed for July 21, defendant asks prosecutor be removed from case

Skopje, 1 July 2020 (MIA) – Trial in the ‘International Association’ case has been postponed on Wednesday for July 21, after defendant Frosina Remenski, who is former Deputy Parliament Speaker and SDSM MP, asked the Public Prosecutor’s Office to remove prosecutor Vilma Ruskovska from the case.

Remenski’s attorney Vladimir Doneski submitted to the prosecution a request to remove Ruskovska from the case on account of suspected bias on her part.

Defendant Bojan Jovanovski-Boki 13 backed Remenski’s request.

Jasna Mandikj, Bojan Jovanovski-Boki 13, Frosina Remenski, Mile Jovanovski and Hristina Blazeska are indicted in the ‘International Association’ case for “fraud” and “money laundering”.

Sofche Favrilova – Efremova is the presiding judge in the trial.

According to the prosecution, the defendants deceived businessmen Siljan Miceski and Ardian Amzoski that they would participate in a project of “International Association” for which they paid a total of over EUR 1 million.