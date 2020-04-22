Interior Minister proposes that relaxed curfew also applies on weekends

Skopje, 21 April 2020 (MIA) – Interior Minister Nakje Chulev said in an interview with TV Telma’s Top Tema on Tuesday that movement restriction measures can be relaxed. He is set to suggest at Wednesday’s government session that the proposed 19:00-05:00 curfew should also apply on weekends.

People over the age of 67, Chulev underlined, should be allowed to move between 05:00 and 12:00, while those under 18 should be able to go outside between 13:00 and 19:00.

“30 days have passed since the curfew was imposed March 22. The country saw it longest, 85-hour lockdown this past weekend. Interior Ministry officials are working in the field and have noted the negative effects this situations has on citizens. However, public awareness regarding personal protection is also much higher. Taking all this into account, as well as the fact that we haven’t seen a drastic increase in the number of coronavirus patients, I think that the new curfew should be enforced between 19:00 and 05:00 during both weekdays and weekends,” Chulev said.

He added that the ban on movement in parks and forests should be lifted, but stressed the need for wearing protective gear.

“I’m in favor of wearing protective equipment and in turn relax movement restrictions. Social distancing measures, should as well continue to be enforced,” Chulev said.