Interior Minister Nuhiu meets U.S. Embassy representatives

Skopje, 5 August 2020 (MIA) – Interior Minister Agim Nuhiu held a working meeting on Wednesday with U.S. Embassy Regional Security Officer Heath Ward and Second Secretary at the Embassy’s political section Andrew Moffat.

Ward and Moffat, the Interior Ministry said in a press release, stressed at the meeting excellent bilateral cooperation, while Minister Nuhiu thanked the U.S. Embassy to North Macedonia for current and future efforts to support the Ministry.

“Minister Nuhiu and U.S. Embassy representatives also discussed recent Parliamentary election in North Macedonia, as well as activities and preventive measures the Ministry of Interior has taken to manage the COVID-19 pandemic,” the press release read.

Participants agreed at the meeting that North Macedonia’s Interior Ministry plays a key role in building trust in state institutions amid EU aspirations, while the U.S. remains the country’s strategic partner.