Interior Minister Nuhiu meets MARRI Regional Centre Director Kocev

Skopje, 5 August 2020 (MIA) – Interior Minister Agim Nuhiu met Wednesday with the Director of the Migration, Asylum, Refugees Regional Initiative (MARRI) Regional Centre, Sashko Kocev.

The meeting was focused on cooperation between the Ministry of Interior and the Migration, Asylum, Refugees Regional Initiative (MARRI) in the sphere of migration, asylum and refugees, integrated border management, visa policy and consular cooperation, which, according to Nuhiu, are important aspects in the work of the Ministry of Interior.

Nuhiu referred to smuggling of migrants, which is closely linked to the trafficking in persons, particularly of women. In that context, he voiced hope that the Ministry of Interior in cooperation with MARRI will deepen cooperation by implementing new initiatives to combat human trafficking and smuggling of migrants, Ministry of Interior said in a press release.