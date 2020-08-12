Interior Minister Nuhiu meets Kosovo Ambassador Dedaj

Skopje, 12 August 2020 (MIA) – Interior Minister Agim Nuhiu held a working meeting Wednesday with Kosovo Ambassador to North Macedonia, Gjergj Dedaj.

Minister Nuhiu and Ambassador Dedaj expressed satisfaction over cooperation between neighboring countries’ Interior Ministries, as well as friendly bilateral relations.

Nuhiu, the Interior Ministry said in a press release, took the opportunity to ask Dedaj to suggest Kosovo authorities allow Macedonian nationals transit the country without presenting PCR test results.

Participants also discussed at the meeting recent early parliamentary election in North Macedonia as well as post-election activities and measures the Interior Ministry has taken to manage the COVID-19 pandemic.