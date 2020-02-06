0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Interior Minister denies allegations over police officers summoned at Prosecutor’s Office

Minister of Interior Nakje Chulev denied Thursday evening that police officers being questioned at the Prosecutor's Office for Organized Crime and Corruption were part of his team. 

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 6 February 2020 20:48
