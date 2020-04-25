Interior Minister Chulev visits Rapid Deployment Unit

Skopje, 25 April 2020 (MIA) – Interior Minister Nakje Chulev paid a visit Saturday to the Rapid Deployment Unit, a special police unit stationed in Skopje, to oversee activities related to the coronavirus epidemic, the Interior Ministry said in a press release.

Chulev, the press release read, met with unit heads and discussed with them the implementation of coronavirus measures among other things.

The Minister underlined during his visit the importance of the Rapid Deployment Unit, as well as the exceptional bravery and commitment of its members.

He added that special focus is currently being put on protecting police officers, who are on the front lines in the fight against the epidemic, and called on them to use the protective equipment that the Interior Ministry has supplied them with.

The Ministry, Chulev pointed out, has successfully procured protective gear and the majority of supplies have already been distributed to different units.

The Minister stressed the importance of the police force in implementing the coronavirus protection strategy. He thanked all Interior Ministry employees, who are instrumental for the functioning of the institution and called on them to take care of themselves and contribute to the fight against the coronavirus.