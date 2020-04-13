Interior Minister Chulev thanks citizens for obeying curfew

Skopje, 13 April 2020 (MIA) – In a Facebook post, Interior Minister Nakje Chulev thanked all citizens for obeying the extended curfew, which started on Friday at 4 pm and ended Monday at 5 am.

“I would like to thank all those citizens who are aware of the challenge we all face and obey the government’s decisions on movement restrictions and the recommendations for social distancing,” Chulev writes on Facebook on Monday.

According to the Ministry of Interior, 172 people were caught breaking curfew in the past 24 hours, of which 134 were detained and appropriate measures will be taken for the rest.

Over the past 24 hours, the Interior Ministry did not issue new isolation orders, whereas 253 people signed self-isolation statements. No person has been caught ignoring home-isolation orders during police controls.