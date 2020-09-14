Institutions to seek ways to organize events amid epidemic: panel

Skopje, 14 September 2020 (MIA) – The government has to aid the companies organizing events, including concerts, seminars, conferences, because despite being allowed to organize cultural events this summer under health safety protocols, they faced losses, it was concluded Monday at a panel discussion.

At the panel, organized by IVAP Macedonian Event Industry Association, its president Maja Babikj said despite a summer of events, there were no economic benefits.

“I’m not talking about profits, we knew there wouldn’t be any, I’m talking about covering costs and not exceeding the budget. There was a chance for those events that have secured funds after calls of the Culture Ministry and the City of Skopje to take place, but there are also many companies that do not have this source of financing,” she stated.

Viktor Ilieski, Director of the Philharmonic, which reopened with a concert on September 3, said the institution had accepted the protocols of the Commission for Infectious Diseases.

“Under the protocols, only 30 percent of the whole capacity of the venue is available,” he said noting that on the opening night of the new season, all audience members wore masks and artists from abroad who attended were ordered to present negative PCR tests.

“I hope we will be allowed to increase the number of audience members,” Ilieski said noting that there were huge losses.

Speaking at the panel, Nikola Naumoski, chief of the Skopje Mayor’s office, said a way must be found for the institutions to reach as many people as possible and to maintain the communication between artists and fans.

He said the local self-government was a ‘better manager of cultural events’ than the state.

“Let’s not forget that many city-run institutions, like KIC and MKC, never closed. Back in April, they organized events across Skopje, in neighborhoods, parks, rooftops, every two days as part of the project ‘Culture in the Time of Corona’,” Naumoski said.

According to him, the institutions must focus on finding ways to use their resources in the interests of the citizens and fans.