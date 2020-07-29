Institutions should be formed as soon as possible, conclude Ahmeti and Holstein

Skopje, 28 July 2020 (MIA) – The elections were democratic administered in line with international standards and Parliament and the new government should be formed as soon as possible, concluded DUI leader Ali Ahmeti and German Ambassador Anke Holstein at a meeting Tuesday in Tetovo.

“Great challenges are ahead, negotiations with the EU, economic recovery and handling of the pandemic and also implementation of election programs, which is why the formation of the institutions should not be delayed,” DUI said in a press release.

Ahmeti, stated the press release, said he would stay committed to resuming the close ties and cooperation with Germany and thanked for Berlin’s contribution to the country and the region.

At the meeting, Ahmeti reiterated the red lines of DUI and of the Albanians, including the Ohrid Framework Agreement, the Prespa Agreement and the Friendship Agreement as well as reforms needed to be implemented to fulfill European standards, stated the press release.