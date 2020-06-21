Institute of Respiratory Diseases in Children-Kozle starts admitting COVID-19 patients

Skopje, 21 June 2020 (MIA) – The Institute of Respiratory Diseases in Children-Kozle is making its final preparations to admit adult COVID-19 patients as of Sunday, Ministry of Health said in a press release.

The hospital has 60 beds to treat adult coronavirus patients and 15 beds for children with suspected or confirmed COVID-19. Patients with mild and moderate infection are to be admitted. Internist and infectious disease teams, doctors and nurses from both the Clinic for Infectious Diseases and other hospitals in the country will be engaged in the hospital.

Since the start of pandemic in our country, Institute of Respiratory Diseases in Children-Kozle has been designated to treat children with suspected or confirmed COVID-19. Presently, there are three children with suspected COVID-19 infection and their results of testing are still pending. As of Sunday, the hospital is to receive adult patients with COVID-19, Health Ministry told Saturday.

In addition to the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases, “September 8” hospital, suspected and confirmed coronavirus patients are treated in hospitals in Kumanovo, Tetovo, Shtip, Veles, Prilep, Bitola, Ohrid, and a COVID centre is being prepared to open in Kavadarci.