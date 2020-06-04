Inspectors charge restaurant visited by opposition leader despite health protocols

Skopje, 4 June 2020 (MIA) – Two inspectors of the State Market Inspectorate during inspection controls yesterday were prevented from entering a restaurant in downtown Skopje while VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski was inside, said Stojko Paunovski, head of the State Market Inspectorate.

He said Thursday that the restaurant was charged with misdemeanor offence for preventing officers to perform their duty and criminal charges would be also filed in line with two provisions of a government’s decree.

“Inspectors are only interested in legal entities in violation of protocols, they are not interested in those who are inside the establishment,” Paunovski told a news conference, noting the State Market Inspectorate was a professional, unbiased body.

Earlier today, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski admitted he was sitting inside a restaurant with two acquaintances late on Wednesday, claiming he was insufficiently informed of the new protocols and prepared to pay a fine.

Moreover, this past week, the State Market Inspectorate has filed 28 charges and 38 offences. Most of the violations of health protocols were registered in restaurants and various establishments in Skopje, Kumanovo, Tetovo, Gostivar and Struga.