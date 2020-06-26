0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderSociety

Inspectorate stops enforcement of self-isolation and quarantine decisions

The State Sanitary and Health Inspectorate stopped Thursday the enforcement of all decisions in period June 13-25 on putting persons who entered North Macedonia with a negative PCR test and a signed statement under health supervision and in home isolation, along with decisions issued to persons that exempt them from state quarantine upon a negative PCR test.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 26 June 2020 10:27

The decision, which has been taken at the request of the Crisis HQ, will be valid once published in the Official Gazette of North Macedonia.

