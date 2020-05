Skopje, 22 May 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani, and Health Minister Venko Filipche are set to attend Friday at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases in Skopje a handover of a donation of non-invasive ventilators.

The ventilators will be allocated to infectious diseases wards in hospitals throughout North Macedonia.