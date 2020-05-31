Infectious diseases committee to discuss reopening of borders, says Spasovski

Kumanovo, 31 May 2020 (MIA) – The government has asked the Committee for Infectious Diseases to discuss the reopening of borders, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said Sunday in Kumanovo after the coordination meeting of MP candidates from SDSM coalition for second election district.

“The government has asked the Committee for Infectious Diseases to discuss the reopening of borders and coordinate together with the Foreign Ministry with neighboring and countries in the region. Decisions will be made based on coordination. I expect the decision [to reopen borders] will be reached very soon,” Spasovski told reporters.

He underlined that life is returning to normal and that we’ll have to learn to live with the virus.